Korea Hot Stocks-KEPCO E&C tumbles amid order worries

SEOUL, June 11 (Reuters) - South Korea’s main KOSPI share index fell 0.82 percent to 1,916.93 as of 0417 GMT. The index opened up 0.02 percent at 1,933.10.

The following stock was on the move on Tuesday:

**KEPCO E&C SHARES TUMBLE ON ORDER SLOWDOWN WORRIES**

Shares in KEPCO Engineering & Construction Co Inc tumbled on Tuesday amid mounting concerns that orders for both domestic and overseas nuclear power plants may be delayed, following a recent scandal that had prompted South Korea to shut down two of its nuclear power plants.

“Uncertainty around (KEPCO E&C‘s) nuclear power plant order is expected to persist for sometime,” said Bum Su-jin, an analyst at Samsung Securities in a note dated Monday.

Bum said a new order from Vietnam, which had been expected to be finalised late this year or early next year, was seen delayed till 2015, and lowered the target price by 3 percent to 94,000 won.

South Korea late last month suspended the operations of two nuclear power reactors and extended a shutdown of a third to replace cables that were supplied using fake certificates.

Shares in KEPCO E&C, which specialises in nuclear power plant designs and majority owned by Korea Electric Power Corp , tumbled 6.9 percent to 71,100 won.

0421 GMT (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Anand Basu)