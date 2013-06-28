Korea Hot Stocks-Kumho Tire rebounds on wage deal; Celltrion up

SEOUL, June 28 (Reuters) - South Korea’s main KOSPI share index was up 1.2 percent at 1,855.93 as of 0446 GMT. The junior Kosdaq share index was up 0.8 percent at 516.52.

The following stocks were on the move:

**KUMHO TIRE UP NEARLY 9 PCT ON WAGE DEAL**

Shares in Kumho Tire Co Inc jumped nearly 9 percent on Friday, rebounding from recent sharp losses, after the tyre maker reached an annul wage deal with its labour union late Thursday.

This is the first time in four years that Kumho Tire avoided strike during annual wage talks, a company spokesman said.

Kumho Tire shares, which have slumped about 15 percent this year, rose 8.7 percent to 11,200 Korean won.

**CELLTRION JUMPS OVER 9 PCT**

Shares in Celltrion Inc shot up by more than 9 percent to a two-month high on Friday, driven by expectations that its key drug would gain European regulatory approval later in the day.

Celltrion Chief Executive Seo Jung-jin plans to hold a news conference at 5:30 pm Seoul time on Friday, a company official said without elaborating.

Celltrion’s treatment Remsima, a version of the blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade made by Johnson & Johnson and Merck & Co, would be the first antibody biosimilar in a Western market if approved by the European Union.

Celltrion’s shares were up 9.5 percent at 42,900 Korean won ($37.31), heading for a seventh consecutive session of gains. ($1 = 1149.6750 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Miyoung Kim; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Anand Basu)