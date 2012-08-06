Korea Hot Stocks-STX Group shares rise on news of affiliate stake sale

SEOUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - South Korea’s main KOSPI share index was up 2.3 percent at 1,891.89 points as of 0050 GMT. The index opened up 1.9 percent at 1,883.62 points.

Stocks on the move on Monday include:

**STX AFFILIATES RISE ON NEWS OF 49 PCT STAKE SALE IN AFFILIATE STX ENERGY **

Shares of STX Group affiliates including STX Corp and STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co saw gains of more than 6 percent in early trading after Korea Economic Daily reported a local private equity fund is in talks to acquire 49 percent of unlisted affiliate STX Energy Co.

The report estimated the value of the deal at 300 billion won and 400 billion won ($264 million-$352 million), citing market sources. ($1 = 1134.7750 Korean won) (Reporting By Joyce Lee)