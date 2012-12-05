FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Korea Hot Stocks-nTels shares surge on report of SoftBank investment
December 5, 2012 / 1:35 AM / in 5 years

Korea Hot Stocks-nTels shares surge on report of SoftBank investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 5 (Reuters) - South Korea’s main KOSPI share index was down 0.2 percent at 1,931.87 points as of 0123 GMT. The junior Kosdaq index fell 1.1 percent at 497.35 points.

Stocks on the move on Wednesday include:

*NTELS RALLIES*

The shares of nTels surged by the daily limit of 15 percent after media reports that Japanese mobile operator SoftBank Corp has invested 1.6 billion Korean won ($1.48 million) in the South Korean firm.

A unit of SoftBank Korea, SoftBank Ventures Korea, bought a 4.56 percent stake in the South Korean software provider for fixed-line and mobile carriers in a block deal, media reports said.

Officials at nTels were not available for comments immediately. ($1 = 1083.4500 Korean won) (Reporting By Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)

