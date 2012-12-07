Korea Hot Stocks-SK Hynix, Ahnlab

SEOUL, Dec 7 (Reuters) - South Korea’s main KOSPI share index was up 0.4 percent at 1,956.71 points as of 0026 GMT. The index opened up 0.2 percent.

Stocks on the move on Friday include:

**SK HYNIX **

Shares in chipmaker SK Hynix Inc rose 3.4 percent on market forecasts of an operating profit in the fourth quarter, up from a 15.1 billion won third-quarter operating loss.

“SK Hynix is seeing continued high profitability on increased demand from Chinese smartphone manufacturers for its multi-chip modules, as well as increased revenue contribution from mobile D-RAM chips,” said Kim Hyung-sik, an analyst at Taurus Investment & Securities.

**AHNLAB **

Shares in computer antivirus program developer Ahnlab Inc jumped 7.9 percent in early trade Friday after its largest shareholder and former independent presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo publicly declared his support for mainstream opposition candidate Moon Jae-in after market close Thursday.