FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Korea Hot Stocks-SK Hynix, Ahnlab
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
December 7, 2012 / 12:36 AM / 5 years ago

Korea Hot Stocks-SK Hynix, Ahnlab

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 7 (Reuters) - South Korea’s main KOSPI share index was up 0.4 percent at 1,956.71 points as of 0026 GMT. The index opened up 0.2 percent.

Stocks on the move on Friday include:

**SK HYNIX **

Shares in chipmaker SK Hynix Inc rose 3.4 percent on market forecasts of an operating profit in the fourth quarter, up from a 15.1 billion won third-quarter operating loss.

“SK Hynix is seeing continued high profitability on increased demand from Chinese smartphone manufacturers for its multi-chip modules, as well as increased revenue contribution from mobile D-RAM chips,” said Kim Hyung-sik, an analyst at Taurus Investment & Securities.

**AHNLAB **

Shares in computer antivirus program developer Ahnlab Inc jumped 7.9 percent in early trade Friday after its largest shareholder and former independent presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo publicly declared his support for mainstream opposition candidate Moon Jae-in after market close Thursday.

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.