FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Korea Hot Stocks-VGX up on malaria vaccine deal
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
January 8, 2013 / 1:40 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-Korea Hot Stocks-VGX up on malaria vaccine deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to fix formatting)

SEOUL, Jan 8 (Reuters) - South Korea’s main KOSPI share index was down 0.2 percent at 2,006.89 points at 0106 GMT. The index opened down 0.4 percent.

Stocks on the move on Tuesday include:

** VGX INTERNATIONAL **

VGX International shot up 11.9 percent after its U.S-based parent company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc, entered into a follow-on agreement with the Bill Gates-backed PATH’s malaria vaccine initiative to develop an effective malaria vaccine.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals gained 17 percent on Monday.

** KEYSTONE GLOBAL **

Keystone Global plunged 7.1 percent after it announced on Monday that a 67.9 billion won ($63.82 million) order it secured in 2008 for a wind power plant was cancelled in 2011.

The contract is worth 67.5 percent of 2011 sales.

The regulation authority, Korea Exchange, issued a warning to the firm for its belated notice. ($1 = 1064.0000 Korean won) (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Stephen Coates and Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.