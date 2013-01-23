Korea Hot Stocks-LG Household & Healthcare, SK Innovation

SEOUL, Jan 23 (Reuters) - South Korea’s main KOSPI share index was up 0.18 percent at 2000.05 points as of 0052 GMT. The index opened up 0.34 percent at 2,003.37.

Stocks on the move on Wednesday include:

*LG HOUSEHOLD & HEALTHCARE **

Shares in LG Household & Healthcare Ltd fell 5 percent in early trading after the personal hygiene products maker reported late Tuesday an operating profit of 79.3 billion won ($74.65 million) in the fourth quarter of 2012.

Although this was a 6 percent increase from the fourth quarter of 2011, it fell below market consensus of about a 14 percent on-year growth in Q4 operating profit.

“Although the drop in beverage sales was due to cold weather, the slowing sales in household items and high-end cosmetics is expected to weigh on share prices in the near future,” said Park Eun-kyung, an analyst at Samsung Securities.

**SK INNOVATION **

Shares in SK Innovation Co Ltd rose 2.7 percent after a securities brokerage forecast a gradual rebound in the oil refiner’s sales in the first quarter of 2013.

“SK Innovation’s first-quarter operating profit is expected to jump by 117 percent from the previous quarter due to an improvement in the crack spread (difference between the price of crude oil and refined petroleum products) and one-off costs in the previous quarter,” Choi Ji-hwan, an analyst at NH Securities, wrote in a note to investors.