FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Korea Hot Stocks-STX Pan Ocean jumps on stake sale hope
Sections
Featured
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
January 30, 2013 / 5:41 AM / 5 years ago

Korea Hot Stocks-STX Pan Ocean jumps on stake sale hope

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 30 (Reuters) - South Korea’s main KOSPI share index was up 0.4 percent at 1,963.77 as of 0522 GMT.

Stock on the move on Wednesday include:

**STX PAN OCEAN JUMPS**

Shares in STX Pan Ocean Co Ltd jumped as much as 12.84 percent, boosted by media reports that its advisers have sent teaser letters for sale of a controlling stake of the shipper to potential buyers.

An official for STX Corp, the top shareholder of STX Pan Ocean, said Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered delivered the letters, but did not elaborate.

Units of South Korean conglomerates SK Shipping Co Ltd , CJ GLS and Hyundai Glovis are named as possible buyers of the 36.1 percent stake worth 458.5 billion won ($423.52 million) owned by STX Corp, its affiliates and STX executives. ($1 = 1082.6000 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Joyce Lee; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.