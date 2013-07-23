FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Korea Hot Stocks-POSCO rallies on report of Nippon Steel price hike
#Hot Stocks
July 23, 2013 / 1:26 AM / in 4 years

Korea Hot Stocks-POSCO rallies on report of Nippon Steel price hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 23 (Reuters) - South Korea’s main KOSPI share index was up 0.9 percent at 1,898.04 as of 0107 GMT.

The following stocks were on the move:

**STEELMAKERS RALLY ON PRICE HIKE REPORT**

POSCO and other South Korean steelmakers rallied, buoyed by a media report that Japan’s Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp and Toyota Motor Corp have agreed to raise steel prices, boosting hopes of a recovery in the sector.

Nippon Steel also rallied, after the Nikkei said Japan’s top steelmaker will raise steel sheet prices by about 10 percent for April-September as the yen falls.

“The report has reinforced hopes that other steelmaker in the region will be able to follow suit in raising prices,” said Cho Kang-un, an analyst at Shinyong Investment & Securities.

“Chinese steel prices have been rising almost every day in July, although questions remain whether the rebound will be sustainable” Cho said.

$1 = 1118.9250 Korean won Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Anand Basu

