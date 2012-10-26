FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Korea Hot Stocks-Kia Motors skids after profit miss
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 26, 2012 / 2:30 AM / in 5 years

Korea Hot Stocks-Kia Motors skids after profit miss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 26 (Reuters) - South Korea’s main KOSPI share index was down 0.80 percent at 1,908.23 points as of 0218 GMT. The index opened down 0.36 percent.

Stocks on the move on Friday include:

**KIA MOTORS SLUMPS OVER 5 PCT**

Shares in Kia Motors slid more than 5 percent after the carmaker posted a smaller-than-expected profit margin for the third quarter, hit harder by labour strikes in South Korea than its sibling Hyundai Motor.

Kia, which suffered longer labour strikes than Hyundai Motor, saw its operating margin falling to 7.4 percent in the July to September period, from 8.3 percent a year earlier.

That is lower than a market forecast of over 8 percent, said Suh Sung-moon, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities.

Hyundai Motor shares edged down 0.22 percent after the company managing to post an operating margin of 10.45 percent on Thursday despite an industrial action at South Korean plants in July and August during annual wage talks. (Reporting By Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

