FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KOREA HOT STOCKS-LG Electronics hits year high on profit jump hopes
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
April 10, 2013 / 2:25 AM / 4 years ago

KOREA HOT STOCKS-LG Electronics hits year high on profit jump hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 10 (Reuters) - South Korea’s main KOSPI share index was up 0.65 percent at 1933.13 points as of 0204 GMT.

Stocks on the move on Wednesday:

**LG ELECTRONICS UP ON EARNINGS JUMP HOPES**

Shares in LG Electronics rose as much as 3.9 percent to their highest in more than a year on expectations that the South Korean smartphone maker is likely to post a big jump in earnings as it gained market share from rivals including Apple and HTC.

LG’s operating profit for the January-March period is expected to increase 176 percent to 295.8 billion Korean won ($259.6 million) from the previous quarter, as it increased smartphone shipments whereas the likes of Apple, HTC and BlackBerry suffered from falls, Lee Sun-tae, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities said in a report on Wednesday. ($1 = 1139.4500 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.