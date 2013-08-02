FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Korea Hot Stocks-Samsung Engineering shares rally after CEO fired
August 2, 2013 / 2:12 AM / in 4 years

Korea Hot Stocks-Samsung Engineering shares rally after CEO fired

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 2 (Reuters) - South Korea’s main KOSPI share index was up 0.62 percent at 1,931.84 as of 0156 GMT. The index opened up 0.81 percent at 1,936.26.

Stocks on the move on Thursday include:

**SAMSUNG ENGINEERING SHARES RALLY AFTER PRESIDENT SACKED**

Shares in Samsung Engineering Co Ltd jumped 7.2 percent after its CEO was fired on Thursday following a fatal accident at one of the engineering firm’s South Korean building sites last week.

“The change in leadership factored as the company regroups and concentrates more on research and development rather than growth in size,” said James Chong, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities.

Also, its bids for a LNG terminal construction project in the UAE and a power plant construction in Saudi Arabia are a sign of the company’s poise to ease past losses, Chong added.

A water tank at a polysilicon factory that the engineering firm has been building for a joint venture between Samsung Fine Chemicals Co Ltd and U.S.-based MEMC Electronic Materials (now SunEdison Inc) ruptured last Friday, killing three people and injuring 12.

Samsung Engineering reported a net loss of 92.8 billion won ($82.59 million) in the second quarter ended June. ($1 = 1123.6000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

