Korea Hot Stocks-Ssangyong Motor falls on rights issue report
February 12, 2013 / 12:35 AM / 5 years ago

Korea Hot Stocks-Ssangyong Motor falls on rights issue report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 12 (Reuters) - South Korea’s main KOSPI share index was up 0.1 percent at 1,953.12 points at 0022 GMT. The index opened up 0.4 percent at 1,958.46.

Stocks on the move on Tuesday include:

**SSANGYONG MOTOR FALLS ON RIGHTS ISSUE REPORT**

Shares in Ssangyong Motor fell 5.4 percent in early trading on Tuesday after South Korea’s stock exchange ordered the automaker to confirm or deny a Korean media report saying Ssangyong is pursuing a rights issue.

Ssangyong has until 6 p.m. (0900 GMT) to file a reply.

South Korean online media Money Today reported on Sunday Ssangyong is set to hold a board meeting on Thursday to decide on a rights issue worth about 100 billion Korean won ($91.26 million).

Ssangyong is majority-owned by India’s Mahindra & Mahindra . ($1 = 1095.7250 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)

