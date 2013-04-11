KOREA HOT STOCKS-GS E&C dives 15 pct on 'shocking loss'

SEOUL, April 11 (Reuters) - South Korea’s main KOSPI share index was up 0.2 percent at 1,939.50 as of 0053 GMT.

Stocks on the move on Thursday:

**GS E&C DOWN 15 PCT**

Shares in GS Engineering & Construction Corp plunged by the daily limit of 15 percent after the South Korean builder said it had swung to an operating loss of 535.4 billion won ($471.40 million) in the January-March period.

Other builders also lost ground, pulling down the construction sub-index to the lowest level since December 2008. Samsung Engineering plummeted 8 percent and Doosan Engineering & Construction fell 5 percent.

“The construction sector is sinking after GS E&C posted a shocking loss yesterday, with firms that have similar business models being the hardest hit,” said James Chong, a sector analyst at Tongyang Securities.

Chong said Samsung Engineering was plagued by the same problems as GS E&C, being heavily dependent on downstream plants in the Gulf, which has become increasingly unprofitable due to competition among South Korean builders driving bidding prices lower. ($1 = 1135.7750 Korean won) (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)