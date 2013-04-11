FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KOREA HOT STOCKS-GS E&C dives 15 pct on 'shocking loss'
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
April 11, 2013 / 1:05 AM / 4 years ago

KOREA HOT STOCKS-GS E&C dives 15 pct on 'shocking loss'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, April 11 (Reuters) - South Korea’s main KOSPI share index was up 0.2 percent at 1,939.50 as of 0053 GMT.

Stocks on the move on Thursday:

**GS E&C DOWN 15 PCT**

Shares in GS Engineering & Construction Corp plunged by the daily limit of 15 percent after the South Korean builder said it had swung to an operating loss of 535.4 billion won ($471.40 million) in the January-March period.

Other builders also lost ground, pulling down the construction sub-index to the lowest level since December 2008. Samsung Engineering plummeted 8 percent and Doosan Engineering & Construction fell 5 percent.

“The construction sector is sinking after GS E&C posted a shocking loss yesterday, with firms that have similar business models being the hardest hit,” said James Chong, a sector analyst at Tongyang Securities.

Chong said Samsung Engineering was plagued by the same problems as GS E&C, being heavily dependent on downstream plants in the Gulf, which has become increasingly unprofitable due to competition among South Korean builders driving bidding prices lower. ($1 = 1135.7750 Korean won) (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.