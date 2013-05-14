FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Korea Hot Stocks-Woongjin Group firms jump on takeover rumour
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 14, 2013 / 1:10 AM / in 4 years

Korea Hot Stocks-Woongjin Group firms jump on takeover rumour

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 14 (Reuters) - South Korea’s main KOSPI share index was up 0.88 percent at 1,965.92 as of 0036 GMT. The index opened up 0.29 percent at 1,954.39.

Stocks on the move on Tuesday include:

**WOONGJIN GROUP FIRMS JUMP ON LG CHEM TAKEOVER RUMOUR**

Shares in Woongjin Group-related companies jumped after the Korea Exchange asked LG Chem late on Monday to clarify rumours of its interest in Woongjin Chem.

Shares in Woongjin Holdings Co Ltd spiked nearly 13 percent, while those in Woongjin Energy gained 3.7 percent.

Woongjin Chem shares are currently suspended from trading due to ongoing share consolidation.

0047 GMT (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.