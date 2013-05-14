Korea Hot Stocks-Woongjin Group firms jump on takeover rumour

SEOUL, May 14 (Reuters) - South Korea’s main KOSPI share index was up 0.88 percent at 1,965.92 as of 0036 GMT. The index opened up 0.29 percent at 1,954.39.

Stocks on the move on Tuesday include:

**WOONGJIN GROUP FIRMS JUMP ON LG CHEM TAKEOVER RUMOUR**

Shares in Woongjin Group-related companies jumped after the Korea Exchange asked LG Chem late on Monday to clarify rumours of its interest in Woongjin Chem.

Shares in Woongjin Holdings Co Ltd spiked nearly 13 percent, while those in Woongjin Energy gained 3.7 percent.

Woongjin Chem shares are currently suspended from trading due to ongoing share consolidation.

0047 GMT (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)