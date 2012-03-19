Seoul shares edge up, seen capped short of 2,050 level

* Profit-taking at key chart level pares early gains * Financials lead, Woori up for fifth straight session * KIA Motors falls 1.7 pct on U.S. production suspension By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, March 19 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged up on Monday after U.S. stocks wrapped up their best trading week in three months on Friday, but gains were cut back as investors locked in profits near a key chart level. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.21 percent at 2,038.62 points as of 0145 GMT. "Foreign investors and institutions were buying aggressively early in the session, but profit-taking was triggered near the 2,050 level with further advances proving too burdensome in the absence of key economic signals," said Oh Seung-hoon, an analyst at Daishin Securities. Offshore investors picked up a net 42.7 billion won ($37.9 million) worth of shares, but institutional fund vehicles reversed a brief spell of early buying to offload a net 26.2 billion won worth. Financials spearheaded early gains, with lead performer Woori Finance Holdings up 2.61 percent, rallying for a fifth straight session following last Monday's announcement that the government would restart its proposed $4.9 billion sale. Hana Financial Group was up 2.2 percent while Korea Exchange Bank gained 2.28 percent. Builders lent support with analysts citing expectations of offshore construction orders, particularly from the Middle East. GS Construction climbed 3.9 percent while Daelim Industrial soared 5.93 percent. Shares in Kia Motors fell 1.67 percent after South Korea's second-largest automaker said that it would suspend production at its U.S. plant in Georgia on Monday and Tuesday, without identifying the reason. The announcement followed media reports that a fire had struck the U.S. production line of a major parts supplier. Analysts say the market will likely remain constrained and hesitant to test the key resistance level at 2,050 until a string of U.S. housing data later this week provides reassurance of a stable recovery in the world's largest economy. The benchmark KOSPI index fell 0.5 percent to close at 2,034.45 points on Friday, but still logged a ninth week of gains out of the last eleven. ($1 = 1125.900 Korean Won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)