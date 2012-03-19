Seoul shares up but fail to close above key chart barrier

SEOUL, March 19 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rose on Monday after U.S. stocks wrapped up their best trading week in three months on Friday, but gains were capped as institutions were seen cashing in on recent gains near the key chart level of 2,050 points.

Construction shares were the standout performers. Daelim Industrial soared 6.78 percent while GS Construction climbed 4.39 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.62 percent to close at 2,047.00 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)