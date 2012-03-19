FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea KOSPI up, but fails to hold above key level
#Financials
March 19, 2012

S.Korea KOSPI up, but fails to hold above key level

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* KOSPI fails to close above 2,050 for 4th straight session
    * Construction shares lead on order expectations
    * Financials lend support, eye pre-August price levels
    * Kia Motors down 1.4 pct on U.S. production suspension

    By Joonhee Yu	
    SEOUL, March 19 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rose on Monday
after U.S. stocks wrapped up their best trading week in three
months on Friday, but gains were capped as institutions were
seen cashing in on recent gains near a key chart level. 	
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
0.62 percent to close at 2,047.00 points.	
    The main board has managed to breach the 2,050 point
threshold for four straight sessions, but also failed to close
above it on all those occasions.	
    "The 2,050 level is providing stiff resistance and although
foreign investors have continually picked up shares in recent
sessions, institutions have countered that by selling, over
concerns that the market may be overheating," said Bookook
Securities analyst Eom Tae-woong.	
    "Although we are entering a much-anticipated earnings
period, first-quarter expectations have been largely priced into
shares and investors will be looking to U.S housing data for
further momentum," he added.	
    Offshore investors picked up a net 34.6 billion won ($30.7
million) worth of shares, but institutions reversed a brief
spell of early buying to offload a net 112.3 billion won worth. 	
    Tech giant Samsung Electronics set another
all-time closing high on Monday, fuelled by mounting
expectations of  robust first quarter results backed by
smartphone sales, closing up 1.78 percent.	
    Builders were star performers, with analysts citing
expectations of offshore construction orders, particularly from
the Middle East. GS Construction climbed 4.39
percent while Daelim Industrial soared 6.78 percent.	
    Financials lent support with Woori Finance Holdings
 closing 1.87 percent higher, extending its winning
streak to five straight sessions following last Monday's
announcement that the government was restarting its proposed
$4.9 billion sale.  	
    Hana Financial Group was up 1.62 percent while
Korea Exchange Bank gained 1.37 percent. 	
    "Financials are still very much in the process of recouping
losses from the stock market plunge last August, having gained
little compared to other sectors during the recent rally. There
is still a lot headroom left between current prices and the
price-to-book ratio of 0.9 seen prior to last August," said Baek
Woon, an analyst at Solomon Investment & Securities.   	
    Kia Motors fell 1.39 percent after South Korea's
second-largest automaker said that it would suspend production
at a U.S. plant on Monday and Tuesday, without identifying the
reason. The announcement followed media reports that a fire had
struck the U.S. production line of a major parts
supplier.  	
    Analysts say the market will likely remain constrained and
hesitant to test the key resistance level at 2,050 unless a
string of U.S. housing data later this week provides reassurance
of a stable recovery in the world's largest economy.  	
    	
         Move on day                +0.62  percent  	
         12-month high   2,231.47   27  April 2011  	
         12-month low    1,644.11   26  Sept  2011  	
         Change on yr               +12.1  percent  	
         All-time high   2,231.47   27  April 2011  	
         All-time low      93.10    6 January 1981  
($1 = 1125.900 Korean Won)	
	
 (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

