Seoul shares seen up; Samsung, LG Elec eyed

SEOUL, March 20 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are seen drifting higher on Tuesday, but gains are likely to remain capped by technical resistance at the key 2,050 chart level, where investors have been seen booking profits in recent sessions. "Eased euro zone fears and rosy first quarter earnings expectations have lifted individual sectors such as financials and tech issues, but the market in general is lacking a clear direction and caught in a tug-of-war between liquidity-backed risk-taking and resistance-triggered profit-taking," said Kwak Jung-bo, an analyst at Samsung Securities. Apple lifted U.S. stocks on Monday after it announced regular dividends and share buy-backs, while benchmark U.S. Treasury yields hit a near five-month high as investors sold safe-haven government bonds. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.62 percent to close at 2,047.00 points on Monday. The main board has managed to breach the 2,050 point chart barrier in the last four straight sessions, but also failed to close above it on all those occasions. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 23:13GMT-------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,409.75 0.4% 5.580 USD/JPY 83.39 0.02% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.375 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,662.49 0.13% 2.090 US CRUDE $107.71 -0.35% -0.380 DOW JONES 13239.13 0.05% 6.51 ASIA ADRS 131.68 0.29% 0.38 --------------------------------------------------------------- >S&P in 10 pct of record high;Apple up on dividend >Bonds resume sell-off, yields hit 4-1/2 month high >Euro hits more than one-week high against dollar >Brent dips, US oil rises on refinery problems ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS, LG ELECTRONICS ** The United States on Monday ordered final duties on bottom-mount refrigerators from South Korea and Mexico in a case brought by U.S. manufacturer Whirlpool against foreign rivals, including LG and Samsung. **SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD ** According to local media reports, Samsung Heavy Industries is planning to sell a 6 percent stake in Brazilian shipyard Estaleiro Atlântico Sul. **DAEWOO ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION ** Daewoo Engineering and Construction and McDermott International have signed contracts to build facilities to recover gas from Hout, one of the joint oilfields shared by Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, two industry sources said. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)