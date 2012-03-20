FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares inch up; Samsung Elec touches all-time peak
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
At least 23 dead, hundreds missing as winds fan wildfires
U.S.
At least 23 dead, hundreds missing as winds fan wildfires
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 20, 2012 / 12:15 AM / 6 years ago

Seoul shares inch up; Samsung Elec touches all-time peak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 20 (Reuters) - Seoul shares drifted higher near the market open on Tuesday, tracking gains in Wall Street and crawling above the closely watched technical resistance level of 2,050 points.

Samsung Electronics was among the notable early movers, up 0.63 percent after briefly touching an all-time intraday high of 1,270,000 won ($1,131.71) shortly after the opening bell.

Steelmakers rose, with POSCO gaining 1.76 percent while Hyundai Steel was up 1.44 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.23 percent at 2,051.76 points as of 0005 GMT. ($1 = 1122.200 Korean Won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.