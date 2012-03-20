FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares close down; financials underperform
March 20, 2012 / 6:10 AM / 6 years ago

Seoul shares close down; financials underperform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 20 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged lower on Tuesday, failing to close above a key chart level for a fifth straight session as investors booked profits from the recent rally while awaiting further cues to refuel momentum.

Financials underperformed, with Woori Finance Holdings declining 2.2 percent while KB Financial Group shed 1.27 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.24 percent to close at 2,042.15 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

