S.Korea KOSPI hits 1-wk low, China worry weighs on growth shares
#Asia
March 21, 2012 / 7:26 AM / in 6 years

S.Korea KOSPI hits 1-wk low, China worry weighs on growth shares

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* KOSPI falls 0.7 pct to one-week low on profit-taking
    * China-exposed shares battered by slowdown fears
    * Investors cash out on techs, financials after rally

    By Joonhee Yu	
    SEOUL, March 21 (Reuters) - South Korean shares fell to a
one-week low on Wednesday as renewed concerns over a slowdown in
China's growth prompted investors to take profits on recent
gains.	
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.73 percent to close at 2,027.23 points.	
    "Concern over China was the main theme on the surface, but
fundamentally-speaking, the situation isn't a whole lot worse
since China announced a lower growth target in early March.
Investors were itching to cash out after the latest rally and
they found a suitable excuse," said Song Chang-suk, an analyst
at Hanyang Securities.	
    Steelmakers and oil refiners, heavily exposed to
fluctuations in Chinese demand, underperformed after BHP
Billiton, the world's largest miner, said on Tuesday it
was seeing signs of "flattening" iron ore demand from China,
sending industrial and energy shares down on Wall
Street. 	
    Shares in POSCO, the world's third-largest
steelmaker, fell 2.26 percent while Hyundai Steel 
tumbled 3.37 percent.	
    S-Oil was the worst performer among crude oil
refiners, sliding 3.28 percent, after industry sources said the
company was planning to temporarily shut down a processing unit
at its Ulsan refinery in June. 	
    The market found little support from further signs of
recovery in the U.S. housing market. Permits for U.S.
homebuilding neared a 3-1/2 year high in
February. 	
    Investors booked profits on blue-chips and financials that
tallied the largest gains during the latest rally, with Samsung
Electronics sliding 1.97 percent one day after
touching an all-time intra-session high, while Woori Investment
& Securities fell 2.16 percent.	
    Defensive issues also slumped, with tobacco giant KT&G
 falling 2.4 percent while foodmaker Dongwon
Industries declined 2.7 percent.	
    Kia Motors Corp outpaced sector peers, gaining
1.13 percent after saying output at its Slovakian assembly plant
is expected to rise 13 percent this year, driven by Russian,
British and German demand. 	
    Foreign investors offloaded a net 163.7 billion won ($145.5
million) worth of shares, the largest single-day selling session
by offshore players in two weeks, while institutions sold 203.9
billion won worth.	
    Some 511.3 million shares exchanged hands in the main
bourse, with declining stocks outnumbered winners 544 to 275.	
    The benchmark KOSPI 200 fell 0.7 percent while the
junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ edged 0.3 percent lower.	
    	
         Move on day                -0.24  percent  	
         12-month high   2,231.47   27  April 2011  	
         12-month low    1,644.11   26  Sept  2011  	
         Change on yr               +11.8  percent  	
         All-time high   2,231.47   27  April 2011  	
         All-time low      93.10    6 January 1981   
($1 = 1124.850 Korean Won)	
	
 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)

