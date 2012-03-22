S.Korea KOSPI closes flat, PMI weighs on China-related shares

* KOSPI extends losing streak to 3 days, touches 1-wk low * China PMI weighs on shipbuilders, energy counters * Instant noodle makers tumble on collusion charges By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, March 22 (Reuters) - Seoul shares finished flat on Thursday after a rangebound trading session, with data showing that China's manufacturing activity declined for a fifth straight month weighing on counters with heavy exposure to Chinese demand. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.05 percent lower to close at 2,026.12, posting a third consecutive loss and marginally extending a one-week closing low set on Wednesday. "Weak Chinese PMI data prompted investors to dump related stocks, but as many had already declined in recent sessions, some investors saw buying opportunities that helped stem losses", said Cho Byung-hyun, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities. Adding fuel to concern over a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy, China's manufacturing sector activity shrank in March for a fifth successive month, the HSBC flash purchasing managers index showed on Thursday. Stocks closely-tied to China's growth, such as energy counters and shipbuilders, underperformed. GS Holdings Corp , parent of South Korea's second-largest crude oil refiner, fell 1.55 percent, while STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co Ltd tumbled 6.12 percent and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd slid 4.09 percent. Foodmakers tumbled following media reports that four instant noodle-makers had been penalised by the South Korean Fair Trade Commission on charges of price collusion. Nongshim Co Ltd fell 2.16 percent after reporting to the Korea Exchange that it had been fined 107.7 billion won ($95.3 million), equivalent to 7.3 percent of its total equity. Samyang Holdings Corp tumbled 4.92 percent, while Ottogi Corp slid 2.82 percent. Auto parts maker Hyundai Wia Corp rose 2.7 percent, with analysts citing an upswing in sales and proactive measures to calm investors after sources told of a planned 340 billion won ($301 million) block sale by stakeholders Hyundai Motor Co and KIA Motors Corp . Offshore investors sold a net 52.5 billion won worth of shares, while institutions dumped shares for a sixth consecutive session, offloading a net 107.6 billion won. The benchmark KOSPI 200 index inched 0.07 percent higher, while the smaller-cap, tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell 1.13 percent. On the main bourse, 535.7 million shares exchanged hands, with decliners outnumbering winners 572 to 266. Investors will look to manufacturing data in Europe due to be released on Thursday, with flash PMI estimates from across the euro zone forecast to show an overall improvement versus February, according to a Reuters poll. Move on day -0.05 percent 12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +11.7 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1129.550 Korean won) (Editing by Chris Lewis)