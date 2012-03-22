Seoul shares close flat, China-exposed shares fall on PMI

SEOUL, March 22 (Reuters) - Seoul shares closed nearly steady on Thursday after a rangebound trading session, with data showing a fifth straight month of decline in China’s manufacturing activity weighing on counters with heavy exposure to Chinese demand.

Shipbuilders tumbled, with STX Offshore & Shipbuilding plunging 6.12 percent while Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering slid 4.09 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.05 percent lower to close at 2,026.12 points, posting a three-day losing streak and marginally extending a one-week closing low set on Wednesday.