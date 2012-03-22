FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares seen drifting lower on growth concerns
March 22, 2012 / 11:36 PM / in 6 years

Seoul shares seen drifting lower on growth concerns

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, March 23 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are set to start
weaker on Friday after lackluster manufacturing data from Europe
and China rekindled worries about a global economic slowdown,
sending Wall Street shares lower.	
    "Wall Street is clearly going through adjustments near
multi-year highs and likewise here, with offshore buying absent
in recent sessions. A correction was already looming, with
China's weak PMI data simply providing that slight nudge," said
Ham Sung-sik, an analyst at Daishin Securities.	
    Chinese manufacturing activity shrank for a fifth straight
month in March and the euro zone economy is showing new signs of
wilting, according to surveys on Thursday that pointed to
weakening global demand. 	
    Cyclical sectors led U.S. stocks lower on Thursday, setting
the S&P 500 up for its first negative week in
six. 	
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched
0.05 percent lower to close at 2,026.12 points.	
    	
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:18 GMT------------------	
                   INSTRUMENT     LAST     PCT CHG    NET CH	
S&P 500                1,392.78    -0.72%     -10.110	
USD/JPY                   82.60     0.07%       0.060	
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.282      --         0.000	
SPOT GOLD             $1,645.09     0.01%       0.210	
US CRUDE                $105.51     0.15%       0.170	
DOW JONES              13046.14    -0.60%      -78.48	
ASIA ADRS               128.72    -0.49%       -0.64	
---------------------------------------------------------------	
>Wall St retreats but bull market still alive       
 	
>Foreign central banks' US debt holdings fall- Fed 	
>Euro down vs yen, dollar, as recession fears weigh 	
>Oil down on weak Chinese, euro zone data          	
    	
---STOCKS TO WATCH---	
	
**CRUDE OIL REFINERS**	
    	
Major buyer South Korea bowed to international pressure by
cutting imports of Iranian crude in the first two months of
2012, raising concerns of a supply crunch although government
officials said the country would support a release of strategic
reserves and that there were no problems in finding alternative
sources to Iranian crude.  	
    	
**SAMSUNG ENGINEERING CO LTD **	
        	
Iraq signed a $1 billion oilfield service contract with South
Korea's Samsung Engineering on Thursday for its West
Qurna Phase Two oilfield. 	
    	
KIA MOTORS CORP   	
    	
Kia Motors's next-generation Rio topped Consumer
Reports' list of small cars on Thursday, beating out more
popular rivals in the U.S. market, including Ford Motor Co's
 Fiesta.  	
 	
	
 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

