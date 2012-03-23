FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares open down; cyclicals hit by growth fears
March 23, 2012 / 12:10 AM / in 6 years

Seoul shares open down; cyclicals hit by growth fears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 23 (Reuters) - Seoul shares dipped lower at the market open on Friday, tracking overnight falls in Wall Street as risk appetite was dampened by weak China and Europe manufacturing data, rekindling worries over global economic growth.

Early falls were led by cyclical shares. Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering slid 1.52 percent, while steelmaker POSCO shed 1.04 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.4 percent at 2,017.93 points as of 0004 GMT, on course to set a weekly loss. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

