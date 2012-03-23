Seoul shares edge lower, poised for weekly loss

* KOSPI set for four-day skid

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, March 23 (Reuters) - Seoul shares drifted lower on Friday, set for a four-day losing streak as weak manufacturing data from China and Europe fueled worries of a global economic slowdown, dampening risk appetite.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.23 percent at 2,021.38 points as of 0305 GMT.

“We have seen a series of corrections as of late with the index falling in six out of the last seven sessions, but the pullback hasn’t been drastic, indicating strong support at the technical floor around the 2,000 point threshold,” said Park Suk-hyun, an analyst at KTB Securities.

Chinese manufacturing activity shrank for a fifth straight month in March and the euro zone economy is showing new signs of wilting, according to surveys on Thursday that pointed to weakening global demand.

Crude oil refiners led early losses. SK Innovation fell 2.06 percent while S-Oil slid 2.99 percent.

Shipbuilders, heavily-tied to Chinese demand, reversed steep early losses to post modest gains, with analysts saying they were attracting bargain-hunters after a recent selloff.

Hyundai Heavy Industries gained 1.44 percent while Samsung Heavy Industries rose 2.09 percent.

Steelmakers pared early losses, with the KRX Steel sub-index ticking 0.06 percent lower after briefly digging itself out of the red.

While POSCO fell 0.78 percent, Hyundai Hysco reversed early falls to rise 1.23 percent.

Shares in Hi-mart Co rose 3.21 percent and its parent Eugene Corp rallied 12.21 percent after media reports said Eugene’s CEO had reaffirmed his intention to proceed with a planned stake sale in Hi-mart, which had been stalled over a fraud probe involving Hi-mart executives, at a shareholders’ meeting.

Despite being poised to set a weekly loss, the KOSPI average is still up more than 11 percent this year, and KTB Securities said positive U.S. indicators would provide a source of fresh momentum once the negative headlines out of China begin to fade.