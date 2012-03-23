FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares close flat, early falls pared on bargain bids
March 23, 2012 / 6:11 AM / 6 years ago

Seoul shares close flat, early falls pared on bargain bids

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 23 (Reuters) - Seoul shares recovered from early losses to close nearly steady on Friday as bargain-hunting investors found an opportunity to buy low following recent selloffs, despite weak manufacturing data out of China and Europe applying pressure.

Retail shares saw steep declines. Hyundai Department Store fell 2.36 percent while Lotte Shopping slid 2.79 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched 0.04 percent higher to close at 2,026.83 points, snapping a three-day losing streak but posting a slim weekly loss of 0.3 percent. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

