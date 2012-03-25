FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares seen rangebound, investors wait for signals
March 25, 2012 / 11:41 PM / in 6 years

Seoul shares seen rangebound, investors wait for signals

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, March 26 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are expected to
remain rangebound on Monday as investors await further signals
on the state of the global economy, hoping that these will
revive momentum.	
    "As we approach the earnings preview season, some forecast
adjustments could move individual sectors, but the broad market
is likely be stuck in this quiet, aimless state until next week
in the absence of any news," said Kim Sung-bong, an analyst at
Samsung Securities.	
    Kim said the index was likely to trade between 2,015 and
2,035 points on Monday.	
    According to the latest U.S. economic data, new
single-family home sales fell 1.6 percent in February, while
prices jumped to their highest level in eight months, painting
yet another mixed picture of the U.S. housing market.
   	
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked
down 0.04 percent to close at 2,026.83 points on Friday, posting
a weekly loss of 0.3 percent. 	
--------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:22 GMT --------------------	
                  INSTRUMENT    LAST      PCT CHG   NET CH    	
S&P 500                  1,397.11   0.31%     4.330    	
USD/JPY                   82.46     0.06%     0.050    	
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.234      --       0.000    	
SPOT GOLD               $1,666.84   0.28%     4.700    	
US CRUDE                 $106.94    0.07%     0.070    	
DOW JONES                13080.73   0.27%     34.59    	
ASIA ADRS                128.91    0.15%     0.19    	
---------------------------------------------------------------	
>Market bounces back from 3-day losing streak      	
>Bond prices rise again after last week's rout     	
>Euro rises to 3-week high, may pull back next week 	
>Oil rises on drop in Iranian crude exports        	
    	
 ---STOCKS TO WATCH---	
    	
 **KOREA LIFE INSURANCE, TONG YANG LIFE INSURANCE**	
 Korea Life Insurance Co Ltd said on Friday it has
placed a final bid for a controlling stake worth about $875 
million in Tong Yang Life Insurance Co Ltd
. 	
    	
 **MOATECH CO **	
 Japan's Minebea Co said on Friday it would take a 50.8
percent stake in Moatech Co, a small precision motor
manufacturer, to expand its business in the field and strengthen
its competitiveness in the global market. 	
    	
 **LG DISPLAY CO LTD **	
 According to media reports, LG Display has started
mass-producing television LCD modules at its newly built
production line in Mexico, as the company aims to boost its
presence in North America. 	
	
	
 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Joseph Radford)

