SEOUL, March 26 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rose more than 0.5 percent soon after the market open on Monday, with cyclical issues leading an early rally.

Hyundai Engineering & Construction climbed 1.21 percent while Samsung Engineering gained 1.42 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.53 percent at 2,037.57 points as of 0003 GMT.