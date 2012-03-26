S.Korean shares surrender gains, dip lower as energy counters weigh

* High oil prices continue to weigh on resources

* Builders outperform on improving fundamental outlook

* Defence firms rally after Obama warnings to N.Korea

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, March 26 (Reuters) - South Korean shares reversed earlier gains and edged lower by mid-day on Monday, underperforming regional peers, as investors continued to dump shares in the energy and resource sectors.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.41 percent at 2,018.61 points by 0210 GMT, after climbing as much as 0.7 percent near the opening bell.

“Construction and technology blue chips are continuing to ride positive earnings expectations to underpin the markets, although resource counters remain pressured by high oil prices despite last week’s corrections,” said Lee Eun-taek, an analyst at Dongbu Securities.

Oil prices soared on Friday, with Brent crude rising as much as $4 on news that Iranian crude exports had fallen significantly in March following tighter Western sanctions.

Crude oil refiners and steelmakers led the early decline. SK Innovation, South Korea’s largest refiner, slid 2.93 percent on fears of weaker profit margins, while automotive steelmaker Hyundai Hysco fell 2.36 percent.

Top losers in the core benchmark KOSPI 200 index included LG Chem, which fell 3.67 percent, and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, which shed 3.44 percent.

Construction issues outperformed peers on expectations fundamentals will improve in the second quarter. Hyundai Engineering gained 1.09 percent while Daewoo Engineering climbed 1.9 percent.

Defence contractors rallied after U.S. President Barack Obama sent a stern warning to North Korea over its nuclear ambitions at a security summit in Seoul on Monday. Huneed Tech rose 4.27 percent while Speco advanced nearly 6 percent.

Analysts say the index will likely drift sideways for the time being as investors await a slew of domestic and foreign economic data due this week, followed by corporate earnings reports.