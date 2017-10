SEOUL, March 26 (Reuters) - Seoul shares reversed earlier gains to edge lower on Monday as weakness in energy and material counters outweighed shares riding on positive earnings expectations.

SK Innovation, South Korea’s largest crude oil refiner, fell 2.93 percent while GS Holdings, parent of the country’s second largest refiner, shed 2.13 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.38 percent to close at 2,019.19 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)