Seoul shares to climb on hopes for continued U.S. easing

SEOUL, Mar 27 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are expected to rise on Monday, tracking a rally on Wall Street after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke suggested the central bank would stick to its supportive monetary policy. "The strong rally in Wall Street will probably trigger a return to offshore buying (of South Korean stocks), but much of it will probably be focused on blue-chip heavyweights in the technology and financial sectors, with China-related shares continuing to show relative weakness on persistent demand worries," said Bae Sung-yung, an analyst at Hyundai Securities. Bernanke said the U.S. economy needed to grow more quickly if it was to produce enough jobs to continue to bring down the unemployment rate. All three major U.S. stock indexes rose 1 percent or more to retake multi-year highs on Monday following the remarks. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dropped 0.38 percent to close at 2,019.19 points on Monday. -----------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:21 GMT------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CH S&P 500 1,416.51 1.39% 19.400 USD/JPY 82.86 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.253 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,689.49 -0.13% -2.250 US CRUDE $107.08 0.05% 0.050 DOW JONES 13241.63 1.23% 160.90 ASIA ADRS 130.25 1.04% 1.34 --------------------------------------------------------------- >Bernanke's words drive Wall St up 1 pct >Prices mixed after Bernanke >Euro gains vs dlr and yen >Oil rises, Bernanke comments lift markets ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **DAEWOO INTERNATIONAL CORP ** Daewoo International said in a regulatory filing that it was considering various options on its stake in unlisted Kyobo Life Insurance, though no concrete plans have been drawn up. It had previously announced it could sell the stake. **SAMSUNG LIFE INSURANCE CO LTD ** Samsung Life Insurance reported to the Korea Exchange that it was still mulling a bid for ING Groep's Asia-Pacific insurance arm. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Joseph Radford)