Seoul shares up over 1 pct; investors pick up laggards

SEOUL, March 27 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rose over 1 percent at the market open on Tuesday, tracking a Wall Street rally following U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke’s suggestions that the central bank would maintain ultra-loose monetary policy.

Early gains were led by recent underperformers including crude oil refiners and steelmakers. SK Innovation, South Korea’s largest refiner, rose 1.81 percent while POSCO gained 1.05 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1.18 percent at 2,043.09 points as of 0002 GMT.