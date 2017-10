SEOUL, March 27 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday, their largest daily percentage gain in two weeks, as bargain hunting sparked a rebound in recent underperformers, underpinned by a return of offshore bids.

Resource issues led the rally. Hyundai Steel gained 1.31 percent while Korea Zinc soared 5.51 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.02 percent to close at 2,039.76 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)