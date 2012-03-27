FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares to drop on correction, Wall St fall
March 27, 2012 / 11:51 PM / 6 years ago

Seoul shares to drop on correction, Wall St fall

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, March 28 (Reuters) - Seoul shares may get off to a
weaker start on Wednesday as they correct after hefty gains the
session before and following Wall Street's retreat from
four-year highs.	
    "Shares have reached a level where investors are once again
looking to let the market cool off a little bit, and some
negative U.S. data signals may be excuse enough to trigger a
pullback," said Lee Kyung-soo, an analyst at Shinyoung
Securities.	
    He added that ample liquidity underpinning the market would
limit the scale of any correction, however. He expected the
KOSPI average to move in a tight range of 2,025-2,045.	
    U.S. single-family home prices were unchanged in January,
according to the S&P/Case-Shiller index, suggesting a battered
housing market kept crawling along the bottom.  	
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
1.02 percent to close at 2,039.76 points on Tuesday.	
    	
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:10 GMT-------------------	
               INSTRUMENT        LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG	
S&P 500                1,412.52      -0.28%   -3.990    	
USD/JPY                   83.15      -0.05%   -0.040    	
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.187         --     0.000    	
SPOT GOLD             $1,679.95      -0.01%   -0.090    	
US CRUDE                $106.80      -0.49%   -0.530    	
DOW JONES              13197.73      -0.33%   -43.90    	
ASIA ADRS               130.23      -0.02%    -0.02    	
---------------------------------------------------------------	
>Wall St dips, but winners gain as quarter end near 	
>Bonds rise on outlook for supportive Fed policy   	
>Dollar climbs, snapping two-day drop vs euro      	
>Brent dips; potential oil reserve release weighs  	
    	
 ---STOCKS TO WATCH---	
    	
 **KIA MOTORS CORP **	
  KIA Motors has resumed full mass production at its U.S.
manufacturing facility in Georgia as of Monday, after a plant
fire at one of its key suppliers caused production delays last
week. 	
    	
 **SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS, LG ELECTRONICS**	
  LG Electronics Inc, Samsung Electronics Co
 and four other companies including Apple Inc were
sued by Graphics Properties Holdings Inc, formerly known as
Silicon Graphics Inc, for allegedly infringing a patent through
their sale of mobile phones and other electronic
devices. 	
	
 **HYOSUNG CORP **	
  Hyosung Corp has signed a 270 billion won ($238.04 million)
contract to build eight electric substations in Qatar, according
to local media reports.   	
  	
($1 = 1134.2500 Korean won) 	
	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Joseph Radford)

