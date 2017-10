SEOUL, March 28 (Reuters) - Seoul shares opened lower on Wednesday, pressured by technicals as investors cashed out following a rally on Tuesday that saw the market post its best day in two weeks.

Technology blue chips led early declines, with Samsung Electronics falling 0.99 percent while LG Display stumbled 2.98 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.3 percent at 2,033.60 points as of 0001 GMT.