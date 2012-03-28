Seoul shares dip as investors cash in on blue chips

SEOUL, March 28 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell on Wednesday, rolling back gains from their best daily performance in two weeks on Tuesday session, with investors seen cashing out on recently outperforming blue chip issues.

Large-cap technology shares saw the steepest declines. Samsung Electronics fell 0.69 percent from an all-time high set on Tuesday’s close, while LG Display tumbled 4.9 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 0.39 percent to close at 2,031.74 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)