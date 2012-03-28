FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares dip as investors cash in on blue chips
March 28, 2012 / 6:11 AM / 6 years ago

Seoul shares dip as investors cash in on blue chips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 28 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell on Wednesday, rolling back gains from their best daily performance in two weeks on Tuesday session, with investors seen cashing out on recently outperforming blue chip issues.

Large-cap technology shares saw the steepest declines. Samsung Electronics fell 0.69 percent from an all-time high set on Tuesday’s close, while LG Display tumbled 4.9 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 0.39 percent to close at 2,031.74 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

