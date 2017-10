SEOUL, March 29 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell to a near three-week closing low on Thursday, weighed down by program trading as offshore investors sold futures.

Shipbuilders led the decline, with STX Offshore & Shipbuilding tumbling 5.88 percent while Samsung Heavy Industries slid 4.98 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dipped 0.85 percent to close at 2,014.41 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)