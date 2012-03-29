Seoul shares fall to 3-wk low, program selling weighs

* Foreign investors dump futures, trigger selloffs

* Shipbuilders tumble as focus shifts to earnings

* Brokerages fall on passing of quarterly ex-dividend date

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, March 29 (Reuters) - South Korean shares fell to a three-week closing low on Thursday as foreign investors dumped local futures contracts, with sentiment dashed by the latest data that raised questions about the strength of U.S. economic growth.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.85 percent at 2,014.41 points.

“The basis gap narrowed as offshore players dumped futures contracts, triggering selloffs in the spot market as well,” said Hyundai Securities analyst Moon Joo-hyun.

Data on Wednesday showed that new orders for U.S. durables increased only modestly in February, below analyst forecasts, while a gauge of future business investment fell short of expectations, raising the prospect that economic growth in the first quarter could be lacklustre.

Program selling weighed, with 194.4 billion won ($171.2 million) worth of shares offloaded via arbitrage trading.

Shipbuilders posted sharp falls, with STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co Ltd tumbling 5.9 percent and Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd down 5 percent.

“Recent gains by shipyards have been supported by a rosy outlook for export orders, but the focus has shifted to earnings and investors are not sure if first-quarter numbers will show any improvements to back their optimism,” said Kwak.

Brokerages also weighed after the passing of the ex-dividend date for quarterly payouts. Daishin Securities Co Ltd plunged 6.5 percent, while Hyundai Securities Co Ltd declined 5 percent.

LG Display Co Ltd continued to underperform peers for a second straight session, declining 3 percent.

It had tumbled nearly 5 percent on Wednesday after Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd bought $808 million worth of shares in Sharp Corp as part of an LCD-partnership.

Automakers bucked the downward trend to post modest gains, with analysts viewing the sector as undervalued after lagging in the latest rally despite robust sales and earnings outlook.

Hyundai Motor Co gained 1.7 percent, while KIA Motors Corp edged 0.3 percent higher.

On the main bourse, 445.6 million shares exchanged hands. Declining stocks outnumbered winners 603 to 222.

The KOSPI 200 index fell 0.93 percent, while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ declined 1.03 percent.