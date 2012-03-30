Seoul shares flat but log best quarter in 2-1/2 years

SEOUL, March 30 (Reuters) - Seoul shares closed flat on Friday after a rangebound trading session, ending lower for the month but still logging their best quarterly performance in 2-1/2 years.

Crude oil refiners were the biggest gainers, with SK Innovation rising 1.85 percent while GS Holdings climbed 3.34 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched 0.02 percent lower to close at 2,014.04 points, finishing with a 10.3 percent gain for the January-March period, its biggest quarterly advance since the third quarter of 2009. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)