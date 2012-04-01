FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares seen rangebound, China PMI may underpin market
April 1, 2012 / 11:41 PM / 6 years ago

Seoul shares seen rangebound, China PMI may underpin market

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, April 2 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are seen trapped in
a narrow range on Monday, but may edge higher after an
acceleration in China's factory output in March eased worries of
a slowdown in South Korea's biggest trading partner.	
    "It's still going to be another quiet session on the market,
following the lull we have seen in recent weeks," said Lee
Kyung-soo, an analyst at Shinyoung Securities.	
    "Earnings have come into focus, but expectations have been
priced in and they won't be a source of much momentum barring a
surprise when they are finally released," he said. Most earning
reports are not due until later in April. 	
    China's big factories were surprisingly busy in March as a
stream of new orders lifted activity to an 11-month high, but
credit-constrained smaller manufacturers struggled, suggesting
that the economy is still losing steam. 	
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched
0.02 percent lower to close at 2,014.04 on Friday, finishing
with a 10.3 percent gain for the January-March period, its
biggest quarterly advance in two-and-a-half years.	
    	
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:24 GMT------------------- 
    	
                   INSTRUMENT     LAST       PCT CHG      NET
CHG	
S&P 500                    1,408.47   0.37%     5.190	
USD/JPY                    82.83      -0.19%    -0.160	
10-YR US TSY YLD      2.214      --        0.000	
SPOT GOLD                  $1,672.69  0.29%     4.790	
US CRUDE                   $103.49    0.46%     0.470	
DOW JONES                  13212.04   0.50%     66.22	
ASIA ADRS                 129.43     0.61%     0.79	
---------------------------------------------------------------	
>Wall St closes stellar quarter on up note         	
>Bonds fall to end worst quarter since Q4 2010     	
>Euro gains vs dollar and yen on Spain cuts        	
>Oil ends quarter up 14 pct on Iran, supply problem 	
    	
---STOCKS TO WATCH---	
    	
**POSCO **	
    	
An Indian tribunal on Friday suspended the environmental licence
for South Korean steelmaker POSCO's $12 billion
steel project in the eastern state of Orissa, the country's
biggest foreign direct investment. 	
    	
**HYUNDAI STEEL **	
    	
Hyundai Steel Co will issue 300 billion won ($264.77
million) of corporate bonds next week in an effort to shore up
funds, according to local media reports citing industry sources.	
	
 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)

