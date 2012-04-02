FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
April 2, 2012 / 12:10 AM / 6 years ago

Seoul shares open up; shipbuilders lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 2 (Reuters) - Seoul shares opened higher on Monday, underpinned by an acceleration in China’s factory output in March that eased worries about an economic slowdown in South Korea’s biggest trading partner.

Early gains were led by shipbuilders. Samsung Heavy Industries rose 1.72 percent while STX Offshore & Shipbuilding gained 1.4 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.58 percent at 2,025.78 points as of 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

