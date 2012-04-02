FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares close up, financials lead on Moody's upgrade
#Credit Markets
April 2, 2012 / 6:11 AM / in 6 years

Seoul shares close up, financials lead on Moody's upgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 2 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rose on Monday, extending gains after Moody’s upgrade of South Korea’s credit rating outlook sparked a late rally in financials.

Rating agency Moody’s raised the outlook on South Korea’s sovereign credit rating to positive from stable, citing strong and improving fiscal positions and easing external vulnerability of the banking sector.

Banks rallied on the news following a slow start in the morning. Hana Financial Group soared 5.15 percent while Woori Finance Holdings rose 3.85 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 0.76 percent to close at 2,029.29 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

