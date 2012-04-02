FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares seen higher on U.S. factory data
April 2, 2012 / 11:41 PM / in 6 years

Seoul shares seen higher on U.S. factory data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, April 3 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are set to open
higher on Tuesday, after a rally on Wall Street pushed the S&P
500 to a fresh four-year high on robust U.S. and China factory
data.	
    "The U.S. stock rally will definitely lend a hand. Worries
of a slowdown in China's economy are starting to settle, helping
recently laggard, China-related issues to post a strong
recovery," said Bae Sung-young, an analyst at Hyundai
Securities.	
    The Institute for Supply Management said on Monday its index
of U.S. factory activity rose in March to top economists'
expectations. Factory activity also strengthened in China, South
Korea and Taiwan, although output was still far from
robust.  	
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained
0.76 percent to close at 2,029.29 points on Monday.	
    	
---------------MARKET SNAP    SHOT @ 22:28 GMT------------------	
                 INSTRUMENT     LAST    PCT CHG    NET CHG    	
S&P 500                1,419.04   0.75%      10.570    	
USD/JPY                82.13      0.1%       0.080    	
10-YR US TSY YLD  2.180       --        0.000    	
SPOT GOLD              $1,676.69  -0.03%     -0.560    	
US CRUDE               $105.01    -0.21%     -0.230    	
DOW JONES              13264.49   0.40%      52.45    	
ASIA ADRS             130.99     1.21%      1.56    	
-------------------------------------------------------------	
>Wall St starts second quarter with rally        	
>Prices gain as quarter-end selloff seen overdone 	
>Euro slips on European manufacturing, yen climbs 	
>Oil rises 2 pct on N.Sea delays, U.S. data      	
    	
---STOCKS TO WATCH---	
	
**KOREA LIFE INSURANCE CO LTD **	
	
According to local media, Korea Life Insurance bid
about $875 million for a controlling stake in Tong Yang Life
Insurance, the highest offer among bidders.	
    	
**HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD **	
    	
Media reports said Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd 
is planning to enter the electric car battery business via a
tie-up with a Canadian firm, MAGNA E-Car.	
	
 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)

