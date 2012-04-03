FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Seoul shares rise to 8-mth closing high; automakers rally
#Corrections News
April 3, 2012 / 6:11 AM / in 6 years

CORRECTED-Seoul shares rise to 8-mth closing high; automakers rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects milestone in headline, first paragraph)

SEOUL, April 3 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rallied to a eight-month closing high on Tuesday, tracking broad gains in global equities after strong manufacturing data from the United States provided a solid indication of recovery in global demand.

Automakers soared, with Hyundai Motor Co jumping 6.25 percent while Kia Motors Corp climbed 3.43 percent, hitting multi-month highs on robust offshore sales and a rosy first-quarter earnings outlook.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) climbed 0.99 percent to close at 2,049.28 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

