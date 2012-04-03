FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares seen lower as Fed minutes dampen risk appetite
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 3, 2012 / 11:36 PM / 6 years ago

Seoul shares seen lower as Fed minutes dampen risk appetite

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, April 4 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are poised for a
weaker start on Wednesday, tracking falls in world stocks as
minutes from the latest U.S. central bank meeting dashed hopes
of additional economic stimulus measures.	
    "Local shares made hefty gains yesterday and Wall Street
fell, so there is a lot of pressure for a pullback.
Earnings-driven momentum from large-cap techs and autos looks
likely to provide a cushion however," said Lee Young-won, an
analyst at HMC Securities.	
    Federal Reserve policymakers in their March meeting minutes
noted recent signs of slightly stronger growth but remained
cautious about a broad pick-up in U.S. economic activity, also
suggesting the appetite for another dose of stimulus has
eased. 	
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
nearly 1 percent on Tuesday to an eight-month closing high of
2,049.28 points.	
    	
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:20 GMT-------------------	
                  INSTRUMENT    LAST        PCT CHG    NET CHG	
S&P 500                  1,413.38    -0.4%      -5.660	
USD/JPY                  82.81       -0.01%     -0.010	
10-YR US TSY YLD    2.293       --         0.000	
SPOT GOLD                $1,646.49   0.10%      1.660	
US CRUDE                 $104.07     0.06%      0.060	
DOW JONES                13199.55    -0.49%     -64.94	
ASIA ADRS               129.34      -1.26%     -1.65	
----------------------------------------------------------------	
>S&P 500 falls from 4-year highs, thanks to the Fed 	
>10-year notes extend price losses, fall a point    	
>Dollar rallies vs euro, yen as Fed stimulus softens 	
>Oil slips on demand caution, Fed minutes         	
    	
---STOCKS TO WATCH---	
    	
**AUTOMAKERS**	
    	
U.S. auto sales rose 13 percent in March as recovery quickened.
Kia Motors Corp saw its light vehicle sales in March
soar 30.2 percent compared to a year before while Hyundai Motor
Co's sales rose 12.7 percent. 	
    	
**POSCO, SK TELECOM CO LTD, HANA
FINANCIAL GROUP, KB FINANCIAL GROUP **	
  	
South Korean steelmaker POSCO has offered its stakes
in three local companies to raise a possible combined 585
billion won ($521.5 million), IFR reported on
Tuesday. 	
	
**SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD **	
    	
According to local media reports citing company sources, Samsung
SDI has decided to establish a secondary battery production line
in Malaysia.	
    
($1 = 1121.8500 Korean won)	
	
 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.