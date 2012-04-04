FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares open lower; SK Telecom falls, automakers gain
April 4, 2012 / 12:15 AM / 6 years ago

Seoul shares open lower; SK Telecom falls, automakers gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 4 (Reuters) - Seoul shares opened slightly lower on Wednesday, tracking overnight falls in global peers as minutes from the latest U.S. central bank meeting suggested easing appetite for additional stimulus measures.

SK Telecom fell 2.8 percent at the opening bell, following a 321 billion won ($286.1 million) stake sale offer by shareholder POSCO.

Automobile shares bucked the trend, extending their latest rally after reporting strong U.S. sales. Hyundai Motor Co climbed 2.8 percent while Kia Motors gained 1.9 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.1 percent at 2,047.17 points as of 0007 GMT. ($1 = 1121.8500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

