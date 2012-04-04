Seoul shares drop 1.5 pct; high-beta sectors tumble

SEOUL, April 4 (Reuters) - Seoul shares dropped 1.5 percent on Wednesday after posting an eight-month closing high in the previous session, tracking declines in global peers after minutes from the U.S. Fed’s March meeting suggested it was shying away from more stimulus measures.

High-beta sectors declined broadly, most notably builders and shipyards, with Samsung Engineering Co tumbling 5.28 percent while Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering slid 4.92 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.5 percent to close at 2,018.61 points.