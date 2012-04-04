FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares drop 1.5 pct; high-beta sectors tumble
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 4, 2012 / 6:10 AM / in 6 years

Seoul shares drop 1.5 pct; high-beta sectors tumble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 4 (Reuters) - Seoul shares dropped 1.5 percent on Wednesday after posting an eight-month closing high in the previous session, tracking declines in global peers after minutes from the U.S. Fed’s March meeting suggested it was shying away from more stimulus measures.

High-beta sectors declined broadly, most notably builders and shipyards, with Samsung Engineering Co tumbling 5.28 percent while Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering slid 4.92 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.5 percent to close at 2,018.61 points.

Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.