Seoul shares dip to hit 3-1/2 week low led by brokerages

SEOUL, April 5 (Reuters) - Seoul shares opened lower on Thursday to hit a near one-month low, weighed down by a weak Spanish debt auction and dashed hopes of additional U.S. stimulus measures after suffering the worst daily slide in three-and-a-half months on Wednesday.

Early declines were led by brokerages, with Woori Investment & Securities dropping 2.8 percent while Daewoo Securities fell 2.7 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.8 percent at 2,002.48 points as of 0007 GMT, a 3-1/2 week intraday trough. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)