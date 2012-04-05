FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares dip to hit 3-1/2 week low led by brokerages
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 5, 2012 / 12:15 AM / 6 years ago

Seoul shares dip to hit 3-1/2 week low led by brokerages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 5 (Reuters) - Seoul shares opened lower on Thursday to hit a near one-month low, weighed down by a weak Spanish debt auction and dashed hopes of additional U.S. stimulus measures after suffering the worst daily slide in three-and-a-half months on Wednesday.

Early declines were led by brokerages, with Woori Investment & Securities dropping 2.8 percent while Daewoo Securities fell 2.7 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.8 percent at 2,002.48 points as of 0007 GMT, a 3-1/2 week intraday trough. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.